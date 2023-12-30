Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GD opened at $259.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $259.88. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

