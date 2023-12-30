Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.27

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $132.27 and last traded at $132.02, with a volume of 1196073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $954,100,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

