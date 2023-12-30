Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 833,845 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the period. FMC accounts for 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $150,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Creative Planning grew its position in FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in FMC by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

