Charles Schwab Trust Co Makes New Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,985,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after buying an additional 216,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,452,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,235,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

