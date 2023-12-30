Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.14 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $824.28 billion and $22.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $42,087.73 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00650414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00230330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,584,762 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

