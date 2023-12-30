Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.14 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $824.28 billion and $22.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $42,087.73 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00650414 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00230330 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00023467 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,584,762 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
