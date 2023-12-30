Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Cap of $96.23 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $96.23 million and approximately $33.52 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,122.56 or 1.00082751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00191472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.1106384 USD and is up 10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $40,354,908.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

