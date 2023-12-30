Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050489 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

