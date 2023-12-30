Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 935,668 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935,668 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $82,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT opened at $49.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

