Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $163.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

