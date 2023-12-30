Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $21.83 Million Holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $51.26 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

