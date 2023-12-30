Private Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,605 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.82. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

