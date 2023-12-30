Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $260.34 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

