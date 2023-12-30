Covenant Partners LLC Has $20.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after acquiring an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $165.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.