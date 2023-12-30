4,999 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of STE opened at $219.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day moving average is $218.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.