7,040 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Atlassian accounts for 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,178,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Atlassian by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $237.86 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total transaction of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,946,810.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $342,958.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,942 shares in the company, valued at $100,946,810.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,522 shares of company stock worth $66,767,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

