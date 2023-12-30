AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

