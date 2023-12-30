Covenant Partners LLC Sells 333 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.39) to GBX 3,170 ($40.28) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($37.04) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($35.20) to GBX 2,860 ($36.34) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Relx Trading Up 0.7 %

Relx stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

