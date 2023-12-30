iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Covenant Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $14,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $252.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.23.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.