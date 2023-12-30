Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LH opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $227.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

