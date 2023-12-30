Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,346 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $130,228,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

