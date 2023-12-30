Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

FAST opened at $64.77 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

