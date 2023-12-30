T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,805,000 after acquiring an additional 231,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,171 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

