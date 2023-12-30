Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,631,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $13,343,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $58,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $43,419,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $49,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

BIPC stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.39. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

