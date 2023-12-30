Lantz Financial LLC Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.