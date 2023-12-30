Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 171.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 820,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,726 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 227.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 717,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 498,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,347 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $28.48.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

