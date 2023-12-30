Lantz Financial LLC Makes New $735,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

