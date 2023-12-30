Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

