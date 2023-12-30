Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after buying an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

