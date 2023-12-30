Private Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 8.1% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average is $120.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

