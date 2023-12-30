Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
WTKWY opened at $142.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $102.36 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
About Wolters Kluwer
