Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

WTKWY opened at $142.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $102.36 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

