Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 360.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Worldline Price Performance
Worldline stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.
About Worldline
