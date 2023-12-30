Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Expands By 360.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Worldline Price Performance

Worldline stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

