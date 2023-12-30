Pundi X (New) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $124.41 million and $2.78 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s). More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

