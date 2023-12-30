dForce USD (USX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,933.54

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.79 million and approximately $1,933.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00174055 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,234,835 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97927179 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $452.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.