Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.9% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

