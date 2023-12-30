Dero Price Reaches $2.82 on Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $2.82 or 0.00006690 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $39.94 million and $15,339.17 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,099.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00174055 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.31 or 0.00653959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.72 or 0.00388899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00230079 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,181,645 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

