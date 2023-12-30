Cronos Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.50 billion and $9.90 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00092992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00024653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

