Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.19 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion and approximately $19.54 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,293.20 or 0.05447101 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,239,799.53145705. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,307.35477437 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $18,486,906.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

