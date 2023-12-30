Centrifuge Price Tops $0.66 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001558 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 521,785,092 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 521,774,346 with 463,754,058 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.65929131 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,365,938.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

