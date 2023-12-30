Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

