DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0270

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market cap of $201.09 million and approximately $284.10 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00174055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009458 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

