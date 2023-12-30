Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $391,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $136.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

