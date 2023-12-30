Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $190.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

