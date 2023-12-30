Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTV. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.64 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

