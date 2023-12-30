MCF Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

