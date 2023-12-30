Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.