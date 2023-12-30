Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in December

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

