ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is Linse Capital Management PR LLC’s Largest Position

Linse Capital Management PR LLC trimmed its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856,144 shares during the quarter. ChargePoint makes up approximately 100.0% of Linse Capital Management PR LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Linse Capital Management PR LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ChargePoint worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHPT. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.34 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

