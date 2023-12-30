Gritstone Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for 2.0% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

