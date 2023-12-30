Tnf LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,198 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

