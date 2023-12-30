27,350 Shares in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 106,077,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,704,000 after buying an additional 1,940,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after buying an additional 207,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,058,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,491,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.94 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.